Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.31. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $106.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

