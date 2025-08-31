Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4,627.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,670 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,062,000. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 145,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,349 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $180.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.53. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

