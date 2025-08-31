Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

