Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,568 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF $FIVA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVA. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 661.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVA opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

