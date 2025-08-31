Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 331 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,477,000 after acquiring an additional 750,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,069,000 after acquiring an additional 94,758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,537,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,665,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $177.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $151.60 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average is $185.50.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

