Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,161 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 110,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $47.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

