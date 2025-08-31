Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,624 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,712,000 after acquiring an additional 563,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,901,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,146,000 after acquiring an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

