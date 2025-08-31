Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,161 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

