Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after acquiring an additional 357,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $100.94.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.1422 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

