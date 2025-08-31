Kohl’s Corporation $KSS Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 37.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Kohl’s by 798.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.46.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

