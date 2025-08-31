Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,223,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,208,400. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 2.0%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $207.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The business had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.38.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

