LCI Industries $LCII Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $27,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 535.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in LCI Industries by 4,483.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LCI Industries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 76.79%.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCII

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.