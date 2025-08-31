LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $9,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,003 shares in the company, valued at $161,492,050.53. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. This represents a 46.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,815 shares of company stock worth $11,280,206. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $95.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

