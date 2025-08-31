Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 3.2%

LYG opened at $4.33 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%.The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10,836.3% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

