Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.28. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 711,652 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 57,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 172,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,404,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,620,000 after buying an additional 453,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,039 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

