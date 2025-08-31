MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 60,900.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.40. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,034.60. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,195.20. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,219 shares of company stock worth $4,908,347. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.