Marqeta, Inc. $MQ Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 780,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 44.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 161,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 411,571 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marqeta from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In related news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,409.75. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $14,917,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,399,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,095,370. This trade represents a 12.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.2%

Marqeta stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.54. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

