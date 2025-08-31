Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,365 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $146,949.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,080.63. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,884 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $230,476.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 846,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,336.55. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,051 shares of company stock worth $1,776,262 in the last ninety days. 25.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

