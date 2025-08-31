Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.29, but opened at $47.63. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 14,977 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.