NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO Stock Position Decreased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,107.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after acquiring an additional 78,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.11.
NeoGenomics Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
