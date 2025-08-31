NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $8.78. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1,777,131 shares changing hands.

NEO has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

