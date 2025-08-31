Northern Trust Corp Acquires 11,499 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PBF Energy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PBF Energy by 194.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.17.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

