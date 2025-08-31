Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $26,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 613,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.13%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

