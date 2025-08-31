Northern Trust Corp Has $26.98 Million Position in Elme Communities $ELME

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $26,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1,505.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 50,531 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 0.98. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

