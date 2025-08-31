Northern Trust Corp Has $27.24 Million Position in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after buying an additional 316,993 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,043,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 823,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,954,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 742,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,214,000 after purchasing an additional 328,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN opened at $56.37 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

