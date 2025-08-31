Northern Trust Corp Has $27.35 Million Position in Park National Co. $PRK

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Park National were worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 199.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 11.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PRK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

Park National Price Performance

Shares of PRK opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $137.97 and a twelve month high of $207.99.

Park National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.