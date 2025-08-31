Northern Trust Corp Has $29.94 Million Holdings in Valaris Limited $VAL

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,844 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $29,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valaris by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 1,027.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Valaris by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE:VAL opened at $49.72 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. Valaris had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

