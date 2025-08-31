Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Ericsson $ERIC

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,659,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ericsson by 692.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

