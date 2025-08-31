Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 102.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 762,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waystar were worth $28,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 170.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 107.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 84.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $37.88 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

WAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Read Our Latest Report on WAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In other news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 682,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,646.87. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $297,407.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,137.56. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,688. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.