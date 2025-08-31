Northern Trust Corp Purchases 151,977 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,064,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $26,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,129,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $18,758,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 403,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 275,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of PRDO opened at $32.74 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,302.40. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 96,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,207. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,584 shares of company stock worth $6,760,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

