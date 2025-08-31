Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,487 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,010,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 639,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,661,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82,691 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

