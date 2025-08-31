Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $101.01 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The firm had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

