Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,528,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $28,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gates Industrial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

