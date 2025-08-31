Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $28,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $44.45 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

