Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.2%

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,068 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

