Northern Trust Corp Sells 124,848 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,307,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,848 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 393.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 619,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,198,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 510,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $5,350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,191,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 598,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 128,185 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%.The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

