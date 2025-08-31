Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,072 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $29,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE CHWY opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. Chewy has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

