Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,165 Shares of Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 863,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $29,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,293,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Semtech by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 62,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,940,000.

Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Semtech Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Semtech Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

