Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,255 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sylvamo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 446.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $71.00.

Sylvamo stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sylvamo Corporation has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

