Northern Trust Corp Sells 65,244 Shares of Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,536,000 after acquiring an additional 148,968 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,442,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 646,799 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 463,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,985,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCC opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

