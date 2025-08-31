Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $26,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII opened at $24.41 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

