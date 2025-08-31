Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,219 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.