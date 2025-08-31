Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 18,148 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,094,000 after buying an additional 978,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after buying an additional 4,586,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,670,000 after buying an additional 2,003,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,103,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,753,000 after buying an additional 498,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,679,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,567,000 after buying an additional 1,188,542 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.