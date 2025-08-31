Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,469 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,394.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 254.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 2,754.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,052.60. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:SLGN opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

