Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,761 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $JUST

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000.

Shares of JUST stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

