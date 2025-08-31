Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,142 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

