Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,546 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 242,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $146.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $147.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

