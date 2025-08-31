Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 522 Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF $QINT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the first quarter worth $11,800,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the first quarter worth $11,296,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000.

NYSEARCA QINT opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.91.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

