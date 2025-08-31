Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 5,230 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

