Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 11,446.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,687,000 after purchasing an additional 664,990 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

NYSE:AER opened at $123.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Aercap’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

